5 Arkansas takes down #16 Tennessee 7-2

This is the Hogs first SEC weekend series sweep in about a month

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks were able to pull off the sweep over Tennessee on Sunday.

It started early for the Hogs with a Peyton Stovall RBI single that put the Hogs up 1-0 in the bottom of the first. Arkansas eventually scored two other runs in that inning.

The scoring continued in the bottom of the second with a Brady Slavens 3 RBI triple which brought Arkansas up 6-0. The Hogs were able to hold off the Volunteers from there winning 7-2.

Ben Bybee was on the mound and pitched for 3.1 innings and allowed one hit, two runs, and three strikeouts.

Dylan Carter pitched the majority of the remainder of the game, allowing no runs, three hits, and two strikeouts.