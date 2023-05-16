Altuve will be back with Corpus Christi Hooks Wednesday night

The team made the announcement on their Twitter page, but said it is subject to change without notice.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — World-Series champion and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is working his way back up to major-league form after fracturing his thumb in March while playing on the Venezuelan team during the World Baseball Classic. He underwent surgery later that month.

He will be back with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Wednesday night, but the appearance is subject to change without notice, the team said.

Corpus Christi was the last place the Astros veteran played before being called up to Houston in 2011. That season, he played 35 games with an average of .361. He hit 5 home runs and had 25 RBI with five stolen bases and 52 hits in 144 at-bats.

Altuve went hitless on the night Tuesday, going 0-for-5 as he continues to work he way back into form.

The former MVP is expected to be in town for only a few days.

