Memphis native and baseball legend Tim McCarver dies at age 81

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Native Memphian and Major League Baseball World Series champion and broadcaster Tim McCarver has died at age 81. MLB reported McCarver died Thursday of heart failure.

Born in Memphis in 1941, McCarver spent seven decades in professional baseball, making his Major League debut with the Cardinals in 1959. He played for 21 years before turning to the broadcasting side, working as an analyst, play-by-play voice, and broadcaster for MLB teams and national networks.

His namesake stadium opened in Memphis in 1963 as American Legion field at the former Mid-South Fairgrounds, no Liberty Park. The Memphis Blues, Memphis Chicks, and Memphis Redbirds all hit the diamond at that stadium at one point in time. It was the Memphis Chicks who re-dubbed the stadium as Tim McCarver stadium for the hometown baseball hero.

The Memphis Redbirds posted a tribute to McCarver to social media, saying, "We are saddened to learn of the passing of hometown hero and Cardinals Hall of Famer Tim McCarver. The two-time World Series Champion and Christian Brothers alumnus gave name to Tim McCarver stadium home of the Memphis Chicks and home of the first Redbirds season in 1998. Our condolences go out to the McCarver family and friends."

“Tim McCarver was not only an outstanding baseball player and broadcaster, but he was also just a nice guy. He never put on airs. For those of my generation, we remember him as a Memphis hero and a standout at Christian Brothers before he broke into the big leagues and led the Cardinals to pennants and three World Series. He led a good life and will be missed," said Congressman Steve Cohen of Memphis.

McCarver went on to host the syndicated “Tim McCarver Show,” from 2000 to 2017, while continuing as a broadcaster. He left the booth after the 2019 season to protect himself from COVID-19, and never formally retired.

McCarver leaves behind his wife of over 58 years, Anne McDaniel, and daughters Kathy and Kelly.