Texas A&M Basketball unranked in AP Top 25 preseason poll

Head Coach Buzz Williams enters his fourth year with the Aggies in hopes to build off of last season.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Coming off their best season with Coach Williams (27-13) the Aggies land right outside this early edition of the AP Top 25. A few new additions to the team are giving them hope to build off their success from last year.

The Aggies received the most votes among the unranked with 112.

This comes after last seasons run in the NIT tournament where they fell short to Xavier in the championship game.

Utilizing the transfer portal is a necessity at this point in college sports and that's just what the Aggies were able to do this offseason.

Check out the new additions below:

Dexter Dennis (G) - Wichita State

Khalen Robinson (G) - Arkansas

Andersson Garcia (F) - Mississippi State

Julius Marble (F) - Michigan State

Erik Pratt (G) - Seward County CC

The Aggies tip-off the regular season against UL-Monroe on Monday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m.