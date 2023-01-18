Central Bobcats track and field brings in season with peanut fundraiser

All proceeds will help fund uniforms, food and travel expenses.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Track and field season is near and athletes at Central High School are eager to begin the season, but this year they can’t do it alone. The Bobcats are partnering up with Texas Roadhouse to sell peanuts, helping them gather money to support them throughout the season.

All proceeds will help fund uniforms, food and travel expenses. Larry Hoelscher, girl's track and field coach, believes this fundraiser will help cover fees that may be outside of the budget as well.

“Let's face it, budgets have all got crunched over the last couple of years. So, it just gives you a little more to feed back into your athletes in various ways, whether it be through cloth and products or things that will make them better athletes,” Hoelscher said.

The fundraiser was an idea both athletes and coaches formed together.

“So I was just thinking and I went up to Coach Hoelscher and I was like, well, my dad's a managing partner at Texas Roadhouse and I think doing a fundraiser through Texas Roadhouse would be pretty cool because it can be set up easily since my dad's a managing partner,” long jumper Katelyn Nowak said.

Each athlete is provided with 10 bags to sell, and for relay runner Jordan Weatherspoon, his main motivation for raising money is to help with transportation in case of emergencies.

“One time our bus broke down and we don't want that to happen again. It was in El Paso, and it was burning hot. The money helps and the overall experience makes it much better," Weatherspoon said.

Although the act of selling peanuts is simple, Truman Regan, boy's track and field coach thinks this moment is teaching the athletes how to be “selfless.”

“That's one of our core values that we have. Not making it about yourself, doing whatever is asked of you and trying to go above and beyond for your teammates, your coaches and your community to make this program the best that it can be. That's the only way we can do it is if everybody is selfless.” Regan said.