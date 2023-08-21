Former Angelo State athlete Daisy Osakue advances to finals at World Athletics Championship

The former ASU women's track & field standout advanced to the discus throw finals in Budapest.

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Daisy Osakue, former Angelo State University women's track and field standout, advanced to the finals in the discus throw at the World Athletics Championships Sunday in Budapest, Hungary.



Representing her home country of Italy, Osakue threw a distance of 61.31m (201-1) to earn a spot in the finals with the seventh best mark. The finals take place at 1:20 p.m. CST Tuesday, Aug. 22 and will be streamed live on Peacock.



Osakue graduated from ASU with a degree in communications, earning eight All-American honors in her career while holding the program record in the discus with a throw of 63.65m (208-10) in 2019.

In 2021, she placed first in the Trinity Invitational meet with a throw of 200'-9", or 61.19m; placed first in the Lone Star Conference outdoor meet in the discus throw with a throw of 181'-9", or 55.41m; finished sixth in the nation in the NCAA Division II national meet in the discus throw with a throw of 157'-2", or 47.90m; earned First Team All-American honors; and was named to the LSC Commissioner's Honor Roll for the spring.

Osakue also qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.