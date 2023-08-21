Angelo State announces promotion of Mark Rutledge to men's basketball associate head coach

Head coach Vinay Patel said Rutledge's promotion is effective immediately.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Monday, Angelo State University men's basketball head coach Vinay Patel announced the promotion of Mark Rutledge to associate head coach, effective immediately.



"I am thrilled to be able to announce Mark Rutledge as our Associate Head Men's Basketball Coach," Patel said in an ASU Athletics press release. "Since he arrived on campus, he has been the perfect fit for our program. He has worked tirelessly to help ensure our athletes have the best experience possible at Angelo State, and we are pleased to reward him for everything he has done. Mark is an exceptional coach, has built tremendous relationships with our student-athletes, and most importantly, is a high-character person. It is no secret to anyone that comes in contact with him that he is a highly competitive person and has positively impacted our program."



Last season, the Rams finished 26-7 and made it to the second round of the NCAA South Central Regional Tournament. The 26 wins were the second-most in program history and the most by a first-year head coach. The Rams also finished a perfect 13-0 inside the Junell Center – Stephens Area and finished first in the Lone Star Conference in home attendance.



"Mark, Connor Moore and Grant Mikita have done an unbelievable job this past year. I am excited that all three will return this upcoming year and understand the importance of consistency in the coaching staff," Patel said. "These guys are tremendous leaders of young people, and I am excited to enter another year with them beside me. They understand the expectations that are set in our program and have bought into our vision from day one."



Rutledge came to Angelo State following a successful four-year stint on the bench at Henderson State, a Division II competing in the Great American Conference. He served his last two years for the Reddies as associate head coach under Jimmy Elgas and the Reddies won the 2020 GAC Tournament, the program's first conference title since 2003, clinching a berth to the NCAA Central Regional. The Reddies had a 100% graduation rate in the classroom during Rutledge's tenure.

"Mark is a tremendously talented coach and unrelenting worker who has earned everything he has accomplished," Elgas said in the release. "He has won everywhere he has been, and I am very happy for Mark and the Angelo State program."



"Words can't describe how grateful I am to share this moment with Coach Patel, Coach Moore and Coach Mikita," Rutledge said of his promotion. "Coach Patel and the Angelo State administration welcomed my family and me with open arms from day one. This staff and university have been the perfect fit for me! Our vision of success for the student-athletes and the programs they represent align! Thank you to our Athletic Director, James Reid, and our President, Ronnie Hawkins Jr., for the trust and the tutelage."



"I appreciate the opportunity more than you know, and I hope to continue to grow within the program for many years to come," he said "Lastly, thank you, Coach Patel, for putting me in a position to be successful and grow daily. I'll never take this opportunity for granted! GO RAMS!"



The release provided comments from other coaches about Rutledge:

Kevin O'Connor – head coach, Cameron