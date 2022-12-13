'A true football original' | Coaches describe Mike Leach as being 'innovative' and a 'national treasure'

HOUSTON — Mike Leach, the gruff, pioneering and unfiltered college football coach who helped revolutionize the game with the Air Raid offense, has died following complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday. He was 61.
Leach, who was in his third season as head coach at Mississippi State, fell ill Sunday at his home in Starkville, Mississippi. He was treated at a local hospital before being airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, about 120 miles away. He died Monday night.
“Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity," the family said in a statement issued by Mississippi State. "We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life.”
In 21 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, Leach went 158-107.
The football community and fans continue to mourn the loss of the pioneering coach. Here are a few of the comments shared Tuesday:
Houston head football coach Dana Holgorsen said Leach "taught me so much in so many different ways." He was an assistant under Leach at Texas Tech.
Former Oklahoma and current Houston head basketball coach Kelvin Sampson said Leach's "universal appeal to all sports fans was unmatched." Leach was an assistant to former OU coach Bob Stoops when Sampson was there.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy described Leach as "One of a kind."
Former Texas A&M head coach R.C. Slocum described Leach as an "amazing and innovative coach."
Former Texas and current North Carolina head coach Mack Brown called Leach an "innovative football mind, who kept us on our toes."
