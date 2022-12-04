UNT staying close to home in Frisco Bowl while SMU heads to New Mexico Bowl

The Mean Green will be taking on Boise State, and the Mustangs will face BYU in Albuquerque.

DALLAS — While TCU heads to the College Football Playoff, the North Texas Mean Green and SMU Mustangs learned where they'll be bowling to end their seasons.

If you're a UNT fan, you won't have to travel very far.

The Mean Green (7-6) announced Sunday they'll be playing in the Frisco Bowl in Frisco at Toyota Stadium, home of FC Dallas. North Texas will take on the Boise State Broncos.

The Frisco Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17, at 8:15 p.m. CT.

The game will mark UNT's 14th bowl appearance and the sixth in seven seasons. The program said to stay tuned to their website for information on ticket sales.

"We are looking forward to hosting this great matchup and to welcoming the teams and their passionate fan bases to Frisco, Texas for an exciting week of bowl events and a fantastic game at Toyota Stadium," said Sean Johnson, Frisco Bowl executive director.

UNT and Boise State are tied 3-3 in games against each other. They last met in 2000.

And on the Dallas side, the SMU Mustangs (7-5) will head to Albuquerque to take on the BYU Cougars in the New Mexico Bowl.

Their game is set for Saturday, Dec. 17, at 1:15 p.m. CT.

The Mustangs became bowl eligible in head coach Rhett Lashlee's first season with the program, following the departure of Sonny Dykes.

This will be SMU's 20th bowl appearance and the fifth in six seasons.

"The Mustangs bring one of the nation's most explosive offenses into our game and are on a roll, winning four of their last five games. With a passionate fan base and a fantastic team, we can't wait to have SMU showcased in the New Mexico Bowl," said Jeff Siembieda, New Mexico Bowl executive director.

SMU is 0-3 all-time against BYU. The two last faced off in the Western Athletic Conference in 1997.