Georgia vs. Ohio State in the Peach Bowl | Everything you need to know

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is set for New Year's Eve at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, serving as a semifinal for the College Football Playoff.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs have their sights set on a repeat national championship - but first, they'll have to go through the Ohio State Buckeyes this weekend in Atlanta.

The winner will head to the National Championship Game to face either TCU or Michigan.

Here's a look at all the basics of the Peach Bowl, whether you're watching from home or here in Atlanta for the festivities:

Peach Bowl date and time

Day : Saturday, Dec. 31

: Saturday, Dec. 31 Time : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET Place: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Peach Bowl TV info

The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Peach Bowl ticket info

The official website of the College Football Playoff directs fans to the fan-to-fan ticket exchange run by Ticketmaster. On Ticketmaster, the cheapest tickets currently available are General Admission standing room only for $249. The cheapest seat available is in Section 332 for $300.

At StubHub, standing room tickets are available starting at $242 and the cheapest seat is in Section 325 for $294.

At VividSeats, standing room is available starting at $227 and the cheapest seat is in Section 324 for $280.

At SeatGeek, the standing room is available at $204 and the cheapest seat is in Section 327 for $261.

*All ticket prices are current as of 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Peach Bowl parking info

You can find a lot of information on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium website here. Most lots are not owned or operated by the stadium, and gameday rates will vary. Most lots also do not allow tailgating. For lots that allow tailgating, see below.

For a further overview of expanded parking options, you can visit the Downtown Atlanta website here.

According to SpotHero, which allows you to pre-book event parking, most lots within walking distance of the stadium will be charging $10-20.

Peach Bowl tailgating info

According to the Peach Bowl website, you can tailgate either at the Marshalling Yard lot, which is off Ivan Allen Blvd. or at The Home Depot Backyard, which is directly behind the stadium.

Public transportation and rideshare info

MARTA can deliver you right to the stadium on either the blue or green east-west lines.

The Lyft zone is on Northside Drive in front of Georgia World Congress Center - Building C.

Gameday timing

The Peach Bowl website offers this schedule for gameday:

Noon: Parking lots open

1-2:30 p.m.: Peach Bowl Parade through Downtown Atlanta

3 p.m.: Will Call opens

3-7 p.m.: FanFest will be going on at the Georgia World Congress Center Hall C

5:30-6 p.m.: Team walks are conducted through The Home Depot Backyard.

6 p.m.: Stadium gates open, player/guest will call also opens at Gate 1

8 p.m.: Kickoff

Other events