Texas Tech seeking 1st road win against Cyclones since 2014

AMES, Iowa — Texas Tech (5-5, 3-4 Big 12) at Iowa State (4-6, 1-6), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (FS1)
Series record: Texas Tech leads 12-8.
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Texas Tech is looking to become eligible for a second straight bowl, this time under first-year coach Joey McGuire. To do that, the Red Raiders must win in Ames for the first time since 2014.
It will be a tough task for the last-place Cyclones to extend their school-record bowl streak to six. They must win this game and next week's matchup at first-place TCU.
KEY MATCHUP
Texas Tech QB Tyler Shough vs. Iowa State defense.
Shough last week started for the first time since the opener and played a strong all-around game in leading the Red Raiders past Kansas. Shough will get the start against the Cyclones, and his ability to run when a play breaks down presents a challenge for the Big 12's top defense.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Texas Tech: LB Jesiah Pierre is coming off his best game since transferring from Florida two years ago. He had career highs of seven tackles and two sacks and forced a fumble. He has 3.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss the last two games.
Iowa State: DE Will McDonald is well off his double-digit sack pace of the previous two seasons but still has a chance to become the Big 12's all-time leader. He needs one more to tie Aaron Hunt, who had 34 sacks for Texas Tech from 1999-2002.
FACTS & FIGURES
- Weather will be a factor. The forecast calls for temperatures falling into the teens after dark with a gusty northwest wind.
- Texas Tech has lost six straight road games.
- Red Raiders are going for consecutive wins in Big 12 play for the first time since October 2018.
- Iowa State is allowing an average of 6.5 points and 108.6 yards in second halves.
- The Cyclones' six Big 12 losses are by a total of 34 points.
- Hunter Dekkers' 3.27% interception rate for Iowa State is highest among FBS quarterbacks with at least 350 pass attempts, according to Sportradar. His 13 picks are tied for most in the nation.
