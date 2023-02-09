Travis Hunter shines at CB, WR for Colorado in season opener upset of TCU

"He is HIM. We missed him on two deep balls. He gets those two deep balls, the Heisman at his crib chilling right now. God bless," Deion Sanders said at half.

FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU opened its season slate against Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Coach Prime stole the headlines leading up to the game, but when the ball was kicked and the pads started popping, Travis Hunter became the story of the day.

The two-way player made an impact throughout the game, logging an unprecedented amount of snaps for the Buffaloes. The FOX broadcast crew said Hunter had logged over 100 snaps midway through the fourth quarter.

Hunter nearly caught two touchdown at wide receiver – one was a dropped deep ball and the other was a back shoulder fade called back after review. He helped Colorado's offense move with relative ease throughout the game, combining with DFW native and Deion's son, Shedeur Sanders, playing quarterback.

Going into halftime leading by three, Coach Prime sung Hunter's praises.

"[Hunter] is HIM. We missed him on two deep balls. He gets those two deep balls, the Heisman at his crib chilling right now. God bless," Deion Sanders said.

On the defensive side of the ball, Hunter logged a highlight reel interception in the red zone.

Hunter also prevented a TCU touchdown with a pass breakup in the first half:

On a crucial third and 16 in the fourth quarter, Sanders found Hunter again:

Hunter finished the day with 11 catches for 119 yards. Colorado completed the upset over TCU, 45-42. After the game, Deion Sanders put everyone on notice.

"I got receipts, I know who they are," Sanders said of his critics. "I tried to tell you [about Travis Hunter] but you didn't want to believe me, because I'm just a lofty old young coach. I don't know nothing about football. I just played in the NFL for 14. Played at a high level in college for four. And been coaching youth all the way up for a long time. How do you think we got Dylan Edwards? I coached him when he was 4-7 years old. That's why we got Dylan Edwards."

TCU will play against Nichols State next weekend, and Colorado will take on Nebraska.