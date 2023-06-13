It's back on! The Texas-Texas A&M football matchup returns in 2024

The SEC announced home and away games Wednesday night.

HOUSTON — Whether it’s “Gig ‘Em Aggies!” or “Hook ‘Em 'Horns!,” we now know the biggest football rivalry in the Lone Star State will resume in 2024.

The Texas Longhorns are scheduled to face the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in the 2024 season after the Southeastern Conference announced their football schedule Wednesday night. A date hasn't been set yet. And it's not clear if Texas-Texas A&M will be an annual game.

The 2024 season will be the first season in the SEC for Texas and Oklahoma as they leave behind the Big 12.

In the 2024 season, Texas will host Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State and Kentucky in conference games. Their away games in the SEC will be Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

For Texas A&M, they'll host LSU, Arkansas (in Arlington), Missouri and Texas. Away SEC games for the Aggies include Auburn, Mississippi State, Florida and South Carolina.

When was the last football game between Texas and Texas A&M?

It'll be the first meeting on the gridiron for the in-state rivals since the 2011 season when Texas won on Nov. 24 at Kyle Field in College Station, 27-25, with a last-second field goal by Justin Tucker. The next year, the Aggies began playing in the SEC.

Who is better Longhorns vs Aggies?

Prior to the Aggies leaving for the SEC, the rivalry had been played annually from 1911 to 2011, with the 'Horns holding an all-time series record of 76-37-5.

A&M's best run came from 1975 to 1994 when the Aggies won 14 of 20 meetings.

The schools split their last six meetings from 2006 to 2011. That came after the 'Horns had won six straight.

The schools have met in other sports since the Aggies left for the SEC but this is the matchup that really created a void.