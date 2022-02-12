UTSA Roadrunners to face Troy Trojans in Duluth Trading Cure Bowl

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Exploria Stadium in Orlando and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

SAN ANTONIO — No. 22-ranked UTSA will make its third consecutive and fourth overall bowl game appearance when it travels to Orlando, Florida, to face No. 23/24 Troy in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on Friday, Dec. 16.

The kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Exploria Stadium and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

The 2022 Duluth Trading Cure Bowl will be the eighth ever in the bowl’s history. The Cure Bowl features the top seed out of the C-USA conference vs the No. 1 pick out of the Sun Belt, selected by ESPN who runs the event.

“It’s an honor to accept this invitation to the Cure Bowl, and we’re looking forward to all of Roadrunner Nation making the trip to Orlando for this exciting matchup with Troy,” said UTSA Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lisa Campos. “Jeff Traylor has taken our football program to new heights and this matchup on ESPN will be a chance for the rest of the country to see what UTSA is all about. Our student-athletes, coaches, staff and everyone involved with the program have made our university and the city of San Antonio proud this season, and this bowl game is a tremendous reward for all of their hard work and dedication.”

In his third year coaching, Jeff Traylor has helped the Roadrunners improve to an 11-2 record with a 48-27 victory over North Texas in the C-USA Championship Game on Friday, Dec. 2. That win secured their second straight league title in front of 41,412 fans, the third-largest home crowd in program history.

UTSA and their opponent Troy (11-2), the Sun Belt Conference champion, are both currently on 10-game winning streaks, tied for the third-longest active streak in the FBS.

“I couldn’t be more excited for our players to get to travel to one of the premier bowl destinations in the country in Orlando and play a fellow top-25 team and conference champion in Troy in the Cure Bowl,” Traylor said. “We’re thrilled about the matchup and the platform to showcase UTSA and the 210 Triangle of Toughness brand on national TV on the opening day of bowl season. It’s been an unbelievable season of overcoming adversity to achieve success and break records, and now there is an opportunity to get one more first for our school — a bowl win.”

This will be the first time the two teams meet. It also will mark the second time in the last three years that the Roadrunners will play a Sun Belt team in a bowl game (Louisiana, 2020 First Responder Bowl), and the third consecutive bowl matchup against a top-25 team.

UTSA fans can purchase bowl tickets online here to sit in the UTSA sections. All Cure Bowl tickets will be mobile.

“On behalf of the Orlando Sports Foundation, we are honored to welcome Troy and UTSA to the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl,” said Orlando Sports Foundation CEO and Duluth Trading Cure Bowl Executive Director Alan Gooch. “Gameday is going to be special as college football fans, cancer survivors and supporters, both team’s bands and the Orlando Community come together at Church Street Station for the March 2Cure before heading to Exploria Stadium to watch the Trojans compete against the Roadrunners.”