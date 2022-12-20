Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Three keys to victory

Dallas has scored first against nine of their opponents, ultimately winning six of those ballgames.

TEXAS, USA — No gift could possibly feel as great as a Cowboys victory this Saturday, but Jalen Hurts and The Quaker City’s finest will look to play the role of the Grinch at Jerry World.

This Week 15 contest marks the 124th game of all time between these two franchises, as we close 2022, both teams have already clinched their spot in the playoffs.

The highly-anticipated bout between these two Goliaths has more than just bragging rights on the table, as Dallas still has a shot at stealing the NFC East crown from the City of Brotherly Love, but doing so will require these three necessary steps to bring it all home.

1: They must score first

When the Dallas Cowboys are at their best, they are controlling the clock and running the football. We’ve heard the Skip Bayless line before; it goes something like this:

“When the Cowboys run more than they pass, they are unstoppable!”

The thing is, he is right. Coming into this season, when Dallas has more rush attempts than pass attempts, they were 25-0. Also, they were 9-0 against opposing teams when scoring first.

The correlation between the two lies here, the way that you’re able to establish the run and control the clock, is by having a lead. You don’t run the football nearly as much when you’re at a deficit, and there’s clearly a path to victory that begins by striking first.

For example, this season, Dallas has scored first against nine of their opponents, ultimately winning six of those ballgames. In their previous contest against the Eagles back in Week 6, they were down 20-0 in the second quarter and couldn’t establish their game plan.

You don’t run the football as much when you don’t have a lead. If Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore and Head Coach Mike McCarthy can draw up a variety of plays that jumpstart the Cowboys into an early lead, Dallas will increase their chance at beating Philly by forcing the Eagles to play at their pace.

2: Establish the play-action game

Piggybacking off the previous point, when you strike first and establish your game plan, one of the most quarterback-friendly things you could do is give your signal caller some help by parlaying your early success into a formula that works for him.

In particular, Dak Prescott is one of the most efficient throwers of the football when throwing out of play action concepts. Prescott has had nearly 31-percent of his drop backs come off this specific action, throwing six touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Additionally, Pro Football Focus has graded Dak at 74.2 as a play-action thrower, placing him in the 67th-percentile among all qualified QBs. With consistent positives coming for Prescott out of this concept, it makes sense for the Cowboys offensive coaches to find ways to open up their passing game in this manner.

3: Pressure the Eagles QB

There’s no guarantee that Philadelphia’s quarterback and MVP-candidate Jalen Hurts will be available for Saturday’s game. Yet, this key remains regardless of who is under center, because both quarterbacks have struggled against pressure.

If Jalen Hurts can give it a go after his shoulder sprain injury that he suffered against the Chicago Bears, the Cowboys must be able to put some pressure in his face. Hurts has four turnover-worthy throws against pressure this season, by far the highest percentage of his ill-advised throws this season.

Gardner Minshew is not immune to this either, as in his two seasons as a starter in the NFL, Minshew had 18 turnover-worthy throws when opposing defenses get in his face. Also, in his start against Dallas last season, Minshew failed to complete more than 58-percent of his throws and received a league-average QBR of 51.0 for his performance.

Throwing off the rhythm of your opponent’s passing attack by getting home is a must against the pass-heavy offenses of the modern NFL. With guys like Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence on the Cowboys defensive line, Dallas certainly has the personnel to cause havoc in the Eagles backfield.

With a win, the Cowboys will rise to 11-4 on the season, two games back of Philadelphia for the NFC East lead.