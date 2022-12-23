Dallas Cowboys: What can T.Y. Hilton bring to the Cowboys offense?

The Cowboys latest addition is coming in with lofty expectations to contribute on the field.

TEXAS, USA — Life can change at a moment's notice - just ask the newest addition to the Dallas Cowboys, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.

Despite being a four-time Pro-Bowler with a yards per reception mark of more than 15 yards for his career, Hilton found himself at home for 14 weeks of the NFL season.

Though injuries have mired his career in two of the last three seasons, he was still productive. Yet, he still had to fight for an opportunity at age 33.

Now, not only has his opportunity come, but he seems to have the backing of owner Jerry Jones, who on his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan, spoke glowingly about the latest acquisition to the wide receiver room.

“He should impact us immediately. I expect him to be involved and counted on," Jones said.

How exactly can Hilton contribute at this stage and age of his career and what should be the expectation?

Well, do not let your preconceived notions fool you. T.Y. is still capable of producing as the Cowboys secondary wideout for the remainder of the season.

Hilton immediately adds a second and third level receiving threat

Hilton's rise to fame in the NFL came early in his career after becoming one of the best deep threats of the 2010s.

Even at age 33, Hilton continues to prove that he can still fly down the field at the snap of a finger. Last year in an injury-riddled season, Hilton caught four out of seven passes for 169 yards and one touchdown on targets of 20 or more yards. That level of production caught the eye of Pro Football Focus, who graded Hilton at a 94.6 as a deep ball receiver.

During the 2020 season, Hilton only missed one game but still showed flashes of his younger self in the intermediate passing game. On targets of 10-19 yards, he caught 22 passes for 341 yards and two touchdowns, ultimately grading out from Pro Football Focus at a 97.5. That grade is the highest grade given to him throughout his career, accomplished at age 31.

Now, injuries have been the biggest concern for him as mentioned previously, but he is coming into this matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles at full strength.

In addition, he will see targets from quarterback Dak Prescott, as the Cowboys are searching for the right compliment opposite of star WR CeeDee Lamb.

Thus, the stage is set for Hilton to come in and produce, it is now all about offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and head coach Mike McCarthy drawing up plays to get No. 16 the football in his hands.

They get a willing run blocker

Hilton has always had a slim frame, but throughout his career, he has been a willing blocker in the run game.

We all understand that the job of a wideout is far more detailed than helping out their running backs in space, but blocking and in a bigger sense, the Cowboys run game, opens up everything that makes this Dallas offense click.

Hilton is a seasoned blocker, only drawing 13 penalties when run-blocking throughout his career. For reference, CeeDee Lamb through less than three years of his career, already has ten penalties to his name.

Hilton comes into Dallas as the highest graded run blocker in their wide receiver room, with the ability to add a new wrinkle in the Cowboys rushing attack.

Cowboys' WR room adds a needed veteran presence

In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cowboys drafted Jalen Tolbert out of South Alabama. Tolbert discussed in his post draft interview that he was coming to Dallas to "change the culture," specifically in his position group.

It is an admirable expectation, but it speaks to the youth that is currently present within that group. Dallas currently has one player in its wide receiver room on a long-term second contract in the NFL in Michael Gallup, who is still not all of the way back from his ACL tear in 2021.

Having a new presence in that room that has played at the top of the league, that has produced at the highest level in the sport, can work wonders for not only development on the field, but off the field as well.

Hilton may not be the five straight 1,000 yard seasons wide receiver that he once was, but certainly he can produce right away in these three major ways for the Cowboys for the remainder of 2022.