Damar Hamlin on-field collapse highlights the importance of CPR

CPR is a skill we should all know. It's a necessity for everyday life, SAFD EMS Administrator Mason Matthews says.

TEXAS, USA — Monday night, a football game with major playoff implications aired between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Yet, in a matter of minutes, football became the furthest thing from relevant.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first half of the game after making a tackle on Bengals wideout Tee Higgins. After making the stop, Hamlin stood up, adjusted his helmet and fell backwards, hitting his head on the turf.

He suffered from a cardiac arrest event and according to his family, is currently sedated and in critical condition, but has improved from when he initially entered the emergency room. Yet, he would not be in this position if the medical staff on hand did not act at a moment's notice.

"CPR compression from the time it immediately happens [cardiac arrest], the quicker that happens [CPR], the greater chance that this person not only survives but has a good quality of life after the fact," San Angelo Fire Department EMS Administrator, Mason Matthews, said.

While CPR is a staple in all training for medical professionals, that does not mean you cannot learn the science. It's an essential for us to have that skill.

"If there is anything good that can come from this, hopefully people go out and want to learn CPR on their own," Matthews said.

When asked if in the case of not only Hamlin but in everyday life, if we are talking about life and death when it comes to the timeliness of performing CPR, Matthew's response was simple.

"We absolutely are," he said.