Dirk Nowitzki, Dak Prescott raise money for charities with 'My Hand My Cause'

My Hand My Cause was founded in late 2021 to use the power of celebrity, along with fine art photography, to raise money for existing charities.

DALLAS — A pair of Dallas sports icons are teaming up with a nonprofit to raise money for their charities.

Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott have teamed up with "My Hand My Cause," an initiative that sells highly-detailed, museum-quality photographs of the hands of celebrities and donates the net proceeds to that celebrity's charity of choice.

The photos are life-size prints of each celebrity's hand along with their printed signature and the date it was shot. Each print costs $105, with $75 of that going to the charity. Printing and shipping is $20 of the total and $10 goes towards photography and expenses, the website says.

For Nowitzki, proceeds made from his print sales will go to FortyOne - The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, which is dedicated to putting children first and assisting them through programs focusing on their wellbeing, health and education.

For Prescott, proceeds made from his print will go to the Faith Fight Finish Foundation, which invests in a better future by empowering individuals, families and communities to find strength through adversity. The foundation focuses on four main initiatives: colon cancer research, mental health & suicide prevention, bridging the gap between law enforcement, youth and the communities they serve, and offering assistance to those facing life-challenging hardships.

Here is a look at what each athlete's print looks like (courtesy of My Hand My Cause):

To order a Nowitzki print, click here. To order a Prescott print, click here.

For more information about My Hand My Cause, visit the website here.

