Dux Infinitos wins NBA 2K League 3v3 Switch Open title; Killeyy receives high praise

Dux Infinitos becomes the first international expansion NBA 2K League team to win a league tournament.

SAN ANTONIO — In a historic victory becoming the first international expansion NBA 2K League team to win a tournament, DUX Infinitos - who joined in 2022 and represents Mexico City - beat T-Wolves Gaming 3-2 in a five-game series to win the Coinbase NBA 2KL 3v3 SWITCH OPEN.

DUX Infinitos claimed the top prize of $60,000 from the overall $150,000 SWITCH OPEN prize pool.

Power forward Ashton “LowkeyGodlike” Agredano was named the SWITCH OPEN tournament MVP after averaging 8.2 points and 1.8 rebounds across the first-to-21 points championship series.

The Coinbase NBA 2KL 3v3 SWITCH OPEN consisted of all 25 NBA 2K League teams and 16 Community Teams that earned a spot through the tournament’s qualifying events or were selected by the league.

🏆JOB COMPLETE🏆@DuxInfinitos win the @coinbase NBA2KL 3v3 SWITCH OPEN becoming the first-ever international team to win an NBA2KL tournament! #NBA2KL3v3 pic.twitter.com/5LpPWYxfI9 — NBA 2K League (@NBA2KLeague) April 30, 2023

NBA 2K League 2023 competition continues May 5 – 6 with the Coinbase NBA 2KL 3v3 STEAL OPEN followed by the NBA 2K League 3v3 Playoffs May 10 – 13.

HIGH PRAISE FOR DUX INFINITOS' KILLEYY

Dux Infinitos' Killeyy is taking the league by storm and proving why the team made a smart move at drafting him.

And his play is receiving notice this season from his teammate and opposition.

"He's the leader of the team," Agredano said. "He's the leader on offense and it's good to have someone like that."

Said Agredano: "[He's taught] me to always believe in myself."

"He's a great 3-v-3 guard. A great guard in general. 3-v-3 is kind of his mode," said T-Wolves Gaming's Shifty Kai. "I've known Killeyy for years. He used to be my teammate in season three. He's a really great guard and a really great player.