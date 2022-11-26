LIVE UPDATES: #2 Ohio State vs. #3 Michigan

The winner once again will head to the Big Ten Championship Game and have bragging rights in the rivalry.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — 8 out vs. Wolverines

The injury report is out and the Buckeyes will be without eight players which includes running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

In the good news department, running back Miyan Williams should make his return after being injured against Indiana and missing the Maryland game.

On the other side of the field, it's been reported that Michigan running back Blake Corum will attempt to play after suffering a knee injury last week.

The Game has arrived

It's been circled on the calendar for a year and we have finally reached the biggest game of the season.

After losing last year, Ohio State and Buckeye Nation have counted the days until Michigan came to Columbus for The Game.