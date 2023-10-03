Big 12 Pro Day: NFL, Big 12 Conference to host first conference-wide pro day in DFW

The Big 12 Pro Day, debuting in spring of 2024 at Ford Center at The Star will be the first-ever conference-wide pro day, replacing traditional on-campus pro days.

FRISCO, Texas — The Big 12 Conference and NFL have announced a partnership to launch "Big 12 Pro Day."

NFL officials described Big 12 Pro Day as "a reimagined Pro Day experience with state of the art medical and player skill assessments designed to maximize the student-athlete prospect experience." The Big 12 Pro Day, debuting in spring of 2024 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, will be the first-ever conference-wide pro day, replacing and advancing traditional on-campus pro days.

“The first-of-its-kind Big 12 Pro Day will provide our student-athletes an opportunity to showcase their talent and skill as they turn their NFL dreams into reality,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. “Through this partnership with the NFL, Big 12 student-athletes will receive national media exposure across NFL Network and NFL Media platforms. We are thrilled to partner with the NFL to host this Pro Day, and we look forward to creating a special experience for our student-athletes.”

The Big 12 Pro Day will also offer a job fair and non-football career networking opportunities for Big 12 student-athletes, officials said in a release.

The Big 12 Pro Day on-field workouts will be closed to the public, but college football fans can attend the Big 12 Fan Fest outside of the event, which will include special VIP appearances, fan engagement experiences, screens broadcasting NFL Network’s coverage of the Pro Day and more.

“With the creation of a Big 12 Pro Day, our conference and Commissioner Yormark continue to prioritize the enhancement of the student-athlete experience,” said TCU head coach Sonny Dykes. “The Big 12’s partnership with the NFL, its programming through NFL Network and its powerful social media presence will provide an unbelievable amount of exposure for all the participants from each member institution and the conference as a whole. The opportunity to host this event in a first-class facility like The Star at the Dallas Cowboys’ complex is another positive for the student-athletes in preparing them for the next stage of their careers. It is a powerful statement on how the Big 12 is at the forefront of innovation.”

The Big 12 Pro Day coverage will be featured within additional NFL Network programming and promoted across NFL digital and social channels.

