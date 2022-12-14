Three Angelo State football players receive All-American honors

The three were also named All-Americans by the Division II Conference Commissioner's Association with Pitts on first-team, and Long and Allman on second-team.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Three Angelo State University football team players have been selected to two Division II All-America teams.

Andrew Pitts was named a First-Team All-American for Division II by the Associated Press after leading the Lone Star Conference in interceptions with seven for the year.

The ASU Rams ranked first in Division II in total interceptions and held opponents to the fourth-fewest passing yards.

Daron Allman and Jacob Long were also named to the AP All-America list for Second-Team.

Long was part of an offensive line that led the conference in offensive yards and points while finishing 24th overall in total offense in DII.

Allman led the LSC in tackles for loss with 15 for the year, helping the Rams to the top defense in the country, giving up only 222.8 yards per game.