Former Texans receiver Andre Johnson named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

Johnson was named a finalist for the second straight year.

HOUSTON — One of the greatest players in Houston Texans history is one step closer to pro football’s biggest honor.

In his second year of eligibility, former Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson was named one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Johnson, who was drafted third overall in 2003 out of the University of Miami, spent 12 seasons with the Texans. Johnson remains the all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and 100-yard games. He also has several individual game records, like most receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in a game.

After the Texans, Johnson went on to play for Tennessee and Indianapolis. The Texans signed him to a one-day contract to allow him to retire as a Texan.

“I’m thrilled for Andre that he has again earned this well-deserved recognition,” Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair said in a release sent out by the team. “He is a legend in every sense of the word, and I will always be grateful for his incredible contributions to our team and the impact he continues to have on our organization and the City of Houston. From the day he became a Texan in 2003, he was the definition of a competitor on the field and a pillar in our community. We will continue to take every opportunity to celebrate Andre’s career and everything he has accomplished.”

We’ll find out if Johnson makes it into the Hall of Fame during the NFL Honors on Feb. 9. There’s no set number of how many players will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but the voting committee ground rules say that number is between four to eight members each year. A candidate must get at least 80% of approval from the selection committee to be elected.