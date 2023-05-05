Fifth horse scratched the morning of the Kentucky Derby

All other eligible alternates have been tapped in, meaning this year's Kentucky Derby will only have 18 horses racing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fifth Kentucky Derby contender has been scratched just hours before the big race.

Forte was scratched from participating in Derby 149 at 9 a.m. on Saturday by the state veterinarians.

According to Kentucky Derby officials, the veterinarians has concerns about the colt's bruised right front foot.

Forte was the early 3-1 favorite before he was scratched from one of the biggest horse race in the world.

The dark brown colt is trained by two-time Derby winner Todd Pletcher, who still has the second favorite in Tapit Trice, at 5-1 and Kingsbarns competing.

Forte was last year’s 2-year-old champion and has six wins in seven career starts, including five in a row. This year, however, he'll be on the sidelines.

Normally, the Kentucky Derby includes 20 horses. However, with the defection of Skinner on Friday and Forte on Saturday, that means this year's Derby field is down to just 18 starters.

All other eligible alternates were tapped in on Thursday after three other horses were scratched from the Derby: Practical Move, Lord Miles and Continuar (JPN).

The last time five horses were scratched from the Kentucky Derby was 1936 when 19 horses entered the race and only 14 ran.

Irad Ortiz Jr., who was scheduled to ride Forte, will now be mounting Cyclone Mischief.

