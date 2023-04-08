Here are the Masters payouts for each player depending on their finishing position

In just two years, the purse at the Masters has jumped a whopping $6.5 million.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The illustrious Masters Tournament might still be far from over, but it's worth looking at the prize money for players depending on their finishing position at this year's tournament.

With the evolution of the PGA Tour's designated events stemming from the now-rival LIV Golf league which is paying players hundreds of millions, this year's purse at Augusta National is the highest it has ever been.

In just two years, the purse at the Masters has jumped a whopping $6.5 million. The total payout that is dispersed among all golfers at the tournament was $11.5 million from 2019 to 2021, but has jumped all the way up to $18 million this year -- and that's a few extra million added to the $15 million purse that Scottie Scheffler was fortunate to win part of last year.

Here's how the payouts will look for players in each finishing position this year (1-25)

$3,240,000 2nd: $1,944,000

$1,224,000 4th: $864,000

$720,000 6th: $648,000

$603,000 8th: $558,000

$522,000 10th: $486,000

$450,000 12th: $414,000

: $378,000 14th: $342,000

$324,000 16th: $306,000

$288,000 18th: $270,000

$252,000 20th: $234,000

$216,000 22nd: $201,600

$187,200 24th: $172,800

For comparison, here's a list of how much money the winner has taken home since the start of the century:

$828,000 2001-2002: $1,008,000

$1,080,000 2004: $1,117,000

$1,260,000 2007: $1,305,000

$1,350,000 2011-2013: $1,440,000

$1,620,000 2015-2016: $1,800,000

$1,980,000 2019-2021: $2,070,000

$2,700,000 2023: $3,240,000

The payouts keep going incrementally down from places 26-50, with those who finish lower than that receiving a payout starting at $44,280 and ranging downward. To see the rest of the payouts, click here.

The PGA's elevated events have led to a boost in money not only for the winner, but for each golfer in their respective finishing positions.

For many of golf's biggest events on Tour, purses have risen to above the $18 million threshold the Masters will divvy out on Sunday. Many of the PGA's most premiere tournaments now pay out prize money of $20 million. The only exception is The Players Championship, which with an astronomical $25 million -- with this year's winner Scottie Scheffler winning $4.5 million.

As for the Masters, the men atop the leaderboard heading into Sunday's resumption of the 87th edition have not won golf's most storied tournament before.