Masters suspended for remainder of Saturday after rain halts play

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The third round of the Masters has been suspended for the rest of the day after rain brought a halt to play at Augusta National on Saturday.
Play was suspended as of 3:15 p.m. Augusta National Golf Club said further information regarding when the third round will resume will be released when available.
This news does make one thing abundantly clear -- we will not have a Sunday finish at the Masters.
Patrons were seen leaving the grounds shortly after the horn blew.
At the stop of play, Brooks Koepka led all players at 13-under par.