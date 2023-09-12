Angelo State Rambelles golf team places fourth at Oklahoma Intercollegiate

Ozalyn Juarez was the top scorer for the Belles in the tournament, tying for third place overall.

LAWTON, Okla. — The Angelo State University Rambelles golf team brought home fourth place at the Oklahoma Intercollegiate, hosted by Cameron, from Sept. 11-12.

Juarez was the top scorer for her team in the tournament, tying for third place overall, with individual round scores of 72 and 75 for a total score of 147.

Grise tied for 14th overall, with round scores of 77 and 75 for an overall score of 152. Parker was the third scorer for the Belles and 17th overall with a final score of 153. Klimova tied for 21st in the tournament with round scores of 77 and 78 over the two days of play for a final score of 155.