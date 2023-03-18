Gonzaga vs TCU: How to watch Sunday's NCAA Tournament basketball game

No. 3 Gonzaga faces No. 6 Texas Christian University in the Second Round of March Madness on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The Gonzaga Bulldogs Men's Basketball team is looking to keep rolling as it takes on Texas Christian University in the Second Round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

No. 3 Gonzaga overcame a slow start to wear down Grand Canyon in the First Round on Friday night, winning 82-70. As for No. 6 TCU, the team needed some late heroics to get by Arizona State in the first round. TCU's Jakobe Coles hit a floater with just 1.5 seconds left to give the Horned Frogs a 72-70 win.

Gonzaga enters the game on a ten-game winning streak, including two convincing wins against a ranked Saint Mary's team.

TCU has struggled some since the start of February when the team is just 5-7, although most of those losses have come to ranked teams.

Game time, channel, and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel the Gonzaga-TCU game is on, here are the details.

The No. 3 Gonzaga vs No. 6 TCU NCAA Tournament basketball game starts at 6:40 p.m. pacific time on Sunday, March 19. The game will be played at Ball Arena in Denver.

The game will air nationally on TBS. Streaming of all games is also available through NCAA.com, but a cable subscription may be required.

Bulldogs vs Horned Frogs

The undeniable leader of this year's Gonzaga team is senior Drew Timme. The forward announced he would not return for a 5th year at Gonzaga, meaning this tournament is his final chance to bring Gonzaga the elusive NCAA Title.

Timme had an excellent season for Gonzaga and was named First-Team All-American by the Sporting News.

Timme averaged a career-high 20.9 points per game, along with 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Timme also set the school record for points in a career, with 2,210 and counting.

Julian Strawther has taken a huge step forward this season and provided Gonzaga with a second source of offense. The junior guard is averaging 15.1 points per game this season along with 5.9 rebounds. He was named to the WCC All-Conference First Team.

Anton Watson has been a spark for Gonzaga, coming up big on both ends of the court. The Senior forward is averaging a career-high 11.3 points per game, along with 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals.

Guard Damion Baugh averages 12.5 points per game for TCU, along with 5.9 assists and 1.8 steals. Mike Miles adds 13.3 points per game for the Horned Frogs.

Watch Locked on Zags on KREM 2+. New episodes post daily. Click here to learn how to add KREM 2+ to Roku and Fire TV.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.