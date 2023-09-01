x
High School

West Texas high school football final scores - Week Two 2023

Here are final scores from high school football games across West Texas.
TEXAS, USA — List will be updated as scores become available. 

San Angelo Central 35, El Paso Montwood 33

Highland 52, Throckmorton 6

Knox City 52, Motley County 6 

Wall 27, Cisco 10

New Home 47, Colorado City 7

Eldorado 40, Winters 12

Abilene 26, Abilene Cooper 7

Lubbock Monterey 34, Abilene Wylie 21

Southland 44, Aspermont 16

Coleman 40, Ballinger 0

Stamford 47, Haskell 13

Christoval 14, San Angelo Grape Creek 8

Blackwell 46, Eden 25

Childress 24, Breckenridge 21

Comanche 70, Bangs 0 

Mason 41, Brady 7

Hamlin 19, Water Valley 14 

Clyde 34, Eastland 21

Hermleigh 68, Abilene Christian 44

Santa Anna 50, Priddy 26

Junction 34, San Saba 22

