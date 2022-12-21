Houston Texans draft: An early look at the 2023 QB class

The Texans are headed towards having the number one overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, with quarterbacks like Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud at their fingertips.

TEXAS, USA — The 2022-2023 season for the Houston Texans marked the 20th season in the franchise’s history and unfortunately, it went similarly to its first season of existence.

Losing double-digit games, a mess of issues off the field, parlayed with holes at the most important positions on the field, simply put, Houston, we have a problem.

Luckily for both the fans and the organization, the Texans are headed towards having the number one overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, with quarterbacks such as Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud at their fingertips.

Whichever signal caller they decide to take on day one of the draft will not instantly turn them back into contenders, but it gives them a huge head start just two years into their post Deshaun Watson rebuild. There isn’t a consensus yet on who the most “NFL-ready” quarterback will be, but H-Town will gladly welcome any one of these prospects to NRG Stadium in 2023 and beyond.



1: Bryce Young, quarterback, Alabama

There have been 301 QBs drafted over the last 25 years, and only two of them have been under 5’11" and 200 pounds. Bryce Young is both under 200 pounds and is listed at 5’10" without cleats, but make no mistake about it, he’ll be a trailblazer in multiple aspects.

Young came into the 2022 season as a highly-touted junior with plenty of upside as both a thrower and a runner. After throwing nearly 50 touchdowns in 2021, he threw around 30 TDs in just 11 games this season.

He continued to protect the football with a turnover worthy play rate of just 2.1-percent despite posting a career high in average depth of target at just under 10 yards per pass attempt. Though he can fling the football with the best of them, he’s also a superb athlete out in the open field.

Rushing for four touchdowns this season and averaging more than nine yards per carry, Bryce can gash opposing defenses with his legs at any given moment. Versatility is key and with a dual-threat talent running your offense, the ceiling of your football team on that side of the field automatically rises.

This is a significant factor in why Houston could select this supreme prospect, as he gives Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton a lot to work with as a play-caller. Ideally, the Texans would like to run a variety of RPO plays, as both Dameon Pierce and hypothetically, Bryce Young, in tandem could be a dream for just about any play caller in the NFL.

2: Anthony Richardson, quarterback, Florida

The closest physical comparison to Anthony Richardson is former Florida Gator, Cam Newton. If Richardson can put a career together along the lines of what we saw from Newton, Hustle-Town will build a statue in the middle of the city.

To the eye, Richardson fits what you are searching for in a franchise QB. Yet, he is not just someone that, like a fine piece of sports memorabilia, looks nice in a glass case.

In 2022, he was one of the best throwers of the football, particularly on throws of 20 or more yards. Richardson threw nine touchdowns when launching the pigskin down the field, and only threw one turnover worthy pass out of his 64 attempts. For reference, not only were about 20 percent of his throws coming on deeper concepts, but he routinely kept the football safe despite the high volume of attempts.

What made Newton special, similarly to Richardson, is his ability to run with the football. On the ground this season, Richardson ran for more than 700 yards and hit pay dirt nine times. Additionally, he forced 39 missed tackles and had runs of 81, 60 and 45 yards against some of the SEC’s best.

Now, Richardson could be considered a “reach” to go number one overall, but he certainly has the highest upside of any quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft. There are a few things he must work on, notably his touch on throws in the short and intermediate passing game, but mechanically his footwork runs like a brand-new car.

3: C.J. Stroud, quarterback, Ohio State

After former Buckeye Justin Fields finally broke the “Ohio State curse” for quarterbacks in the NFL, his successor, C.J. Stroud also has all the makings of a franchise quarterback.

Stroud is your prototypical 6’3, 215-pound leader of the offense with an impressive resume that is littered with more than 80 touchdowns and fewer than 15 interceptions over a two-year span. The box score numbers like the ones mentioned are pretty, but the tape shows you even more.

Stroud has the best pocket presence out of the three QBs mentioned, with a fantastic ability to navigate in and around pressure, to still find his target. In 2022, he posted a pressure to sack percentage of 12.5-percent, indicating that incoming pass rushers do not affect his ability to go through his progressions on a play-by-play basis.

Stroud may not be the dual-threat athlete like the aforementioned Richardson and Young, but he is arguably the most polished passer with mechanics that translate very well at the NFL level. He does not have the highest ceiling, but he’ll likely end up being a good pro that will keep the Texans afloat and in playoff contention sooner rather than later.