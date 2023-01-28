Teen Isabeau Levito wins US women's figure skating title

The teen star delivered a near-flawless free skate to capture gold at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Graceful, gutsy and seemingly unfazed by the bright lights, 15-year-old Isabeau Levito decided to go for it in her free skate while reminding herself once more to just stay calm.

The teen star needed a near-flawless free skate to capture gold at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships after Bradie Tennell’s beautiful performance minutes earlier.

Levito accomplished just that, delivering a dazzling 149.55 score for a 223.33 total to win her first women’s national title Friday night.

“I was just very proud of myself for having collected myself and done the program that I needed to do,” Levito said. “Going into this event my entire goal truly for almost even both programs was to stay composed and really try to suppress my nerves as much as possible, to really not let little, minor, silly mistakes happen.”

The New Jersey skater drew a rousing standing ovation from an audience wowed by her poise under pressure on the big nationals stage. Afterward, she clasped the medal in her gloved right hand and made the rounds of congratulatory hellos, hugs and photos.

“I actually can’t even find the word to describe it right now,” Levito said.

Then, she smiled, scratched her chin and requested, “just give me a minute.”