Jacksonville Jaguars take on Dallas Cowboys

The Jaguars faced off against the Cowboys at home on Sunday afternoon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a tale of two halves as the Jaguars upset the Dallas Cowboys in overtime 40-34.

Rayshawn Jenkins who had a monster game, intercepted Dak Prescott’s pass in OT and took it 52 yards for the score as the Jaguars kept their playoff hopes alive. Jenkins had 18 tackles and two interceptions, none bigger than the interception in overtime.

Sunday's game between the Jaguars and the Dallas Cowboys at TIAA Bank Field has all the elements for a meaningful late-season NFL game.

And from the Jaguars' standpoint, who would have thought that was possible, one year after Urban Meyer was fired?

The franchise still has a long way to go. The Jaguars are 5-8 and fortunate to be in a division where that puts them two games off the lead held by the Tennessee Titans (7-6) with four games to play — one of them a home game against the Titans on Jan. 8.

The game is huge for the team for several reasons.

