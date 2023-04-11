AISD announces new Cooper HS head basketball coach

Michael Bacon has been named as the new head basketball coach for the Cooper Cougars.

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Independent School District announced Tuesday it has selected Michael Bacon as the next Cooper High School head boys basketball coach.

Bacon joined the Cooper coaching staff in 2018, as an assistant girls basketball coach. He became an assistant for the boys basketball program in 2019. Since adding Bacon to its staff, the Cooper boys program has won 65 games with two district titles and four playoff appearances.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be named the head boys basketball coach at Cooper High School,” Bacon said in an AISD press release. “Over the last five years, I have found a home here at Cooper, and I am ecstatic that this will continue to be home in my new role. Growing up in Abilene, my dream at a young age was to be a head basketball coach in AISD. We have built something special within our basketball program at Cooper, and I am honored to have the opportunity to lead it.”

Before joining the Cooper coaching staff, Bacon served as an assistant varsity basketball coach at Irving High School; head boys basketball coach at Ballinger High School; and a graduate assistant coach for the Abilene Christian University men's basketball program.

He was also twice named Big Country Coach of the Year by the Abilene Reporter-News for his work as the head boys basketball coach at Abilene Christian High School.

“Michael Bacon has quickly built a track record of tremendous coaching success,” AISD Superintendent Dr. David Young said in the release. “I am excited to see him fulfill his dream of being a head coach in Abilene ISD.”

Bacon has also served Cooper student-athletes as an assistant coach for the softball program and girls track and field teams. In the classroom, he excels as a history teacher, receiving Cooper High School Teacher of the Year honors in 2021-2022.

“Coach Bacon is a man with passion, knowledge, and love for the game and the students he coaches,” AISD Executive Director of Athletics Jim Garfield said. “He has earned the right to be the head boys basketball coach at Cooper High School. We’re looking forward to success on and off the court.”