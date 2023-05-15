Angelo State baseball coach believes team is ready for success ahead of DII South Central Regional

The Angelo State Rams won the Lone Star Conference tournament Saturday afternoon.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Winners of six straight games on the way to the Lone Star Conference crown, the Angelo State Rams baseball team is focused on the bigger tasks at hand.

A theme throughout this season for Coach Kevin Brooks and ASU has been to never get comfortable with success. Even with a 47-8 record and a third place batting average ranking in the LSC, Brooks expects his team to stay locked in.

"We have a lot of guys that have been through this. It is something that we talk about. We expect to be in this position starting in the fall. I still think the biggest mistake teams make is to think in the playoffs differently. I think you get in trouble when you try to get outside of who your identity is and who you are," Brooks said.

Their identity is simple, yet effective. The Rams' offense at the plate is similar to an air raid offense in football. They look to get points quickly, not by hitting home runs, but with a focus on making contact to get on base and driving in runs with singles and doubles.

With their strategy catapulting them to a successful 2022-2023 season so far, Angelo State is preparing for Thursday's contest against UT Tyler. Should they walk away victorious, they will face MSU Denver in hopes of advancing to the super regionals.

"Ultimately your goal as a coach is to improve from the last game. Hopefully, if you can do that, maybe you got a shot to be the last team standing. So, we are going to try to continue to do what we are doing and do it just a little bit better, hopefully, every day," Brooks said.