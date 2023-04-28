Angelo State's Will Hollis named All-American official

Hollis is the first-ever ASU student official to receive the All-American distinction for basketball.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — William "Will" Hollis of Brady, an Angelo State University's intramurals program student official, received All-America honors as one of the top student officials at the recent 2023 NIRSA National Basketball Championships at the University of Maryland.

More than 30 student officials refereed games between 60 participating college and university intramural basketball teams at the national tournament.

"Our entire University Recreation team is so proud of Will for this latest honor," Matt Kirkham, assistant director of intramurals, club sports and camps, said. "He has done a great job officiating for us here on campus, and now he has set a new standard for our future student officials. He has also shown that there are different ways to be involved and excel in intramurals, which will hopefully inspire even more students to follow in his footsteps."

A 2021 ASU alum, Hollis is now a graduate student in ASU's coaching, sport, recreation and fitness administration program. He earned the right to officiate at the national tournament by being selected as one of the top three student officials at the NIRSA Region IV Basketball Tournament in February at the University of Missouri.

By receiving that All-Tournament honor, he earned an automatic bid to the national tournament.