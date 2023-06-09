Christoval Cougars have sights on extending winning streak in Week Three

The Cougars are on the back end of their non-district schedule as they welcome Colorado City Friday night.

CHRISTOVAL, Texas — After a Week Two win, the Christoval Cougars felt a much-needed boost of confidence surge throughout their team. The feeling of beating a scrappy team like the Grape Creek Eagles has catapulted them to change their attitude amidst injuries, according to wideout Jake Edmiston.

"Coming into this week, you know, we have our bumps and bruises from the first two weeks, but a win's a win, and we are going to move on to the next week with a great attitude," Edmiston said.

The Cougars dropped their season opener against the Eldorado Eagles Aug. 25, and felt as if they left many plays out on the field. The key to their success on the way to last week's win was finding the likes of not only Edmiston, but running back Manuel Riojas on long-scoring plays.

The formula for their success last week, will not be the same heading into this week, according to linebacker Chris Willberg.

"We are a lot more focused this week, and we are doing things a lot better (than the weeks prior). (There is a) different scheme this week too," Willberg said.

Christoval's two leaders, Edmiston and Willberg, believe the focus on winning this week is just as emphasized, as they welcome another team that has nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Their opponents, the Colorado City Wolves, have lost five straight games dating back to last season. Similarly to last week's opponent, Christoval enters this one as the favorite.

For Edmiston, he believes this team must not let that give them a false sense of confidence.

"I am looking forward to seeing how much we want it, and how much more disciplined we are heading into this week. I am looking forward to seeing us bounce back to victory," Edmiston said.

Highlights for the showdown between the Christoval Cougars and the Colorado City Wolves will be available on FOX Football Live immediately following the conclusion of the game.