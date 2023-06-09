The Sweetwater Mustangs have a chance at being 3-0 for the first time this decade

After a one-win season just one year ago, the Mustangs now have a shot at being undefeated heading into mid-September.

SWEETWATER, Texas — The sport of American football is unlike any other. The turnover rate from a player personnel perspective alone rivals that of an unsuccessful business but the difference is that football has become the nation's number one form of entertainment in its realm.

The love for the sport can be felt in Sweetwater as the Mustangs came into this season without much to be optimistic about on paper. Winning just one game in 2022 and losing at least seven games in three of the last five seasons, it begs the question: What changed now that the Mustangs are 2-0 and now 12-point favorites against Pecos this coming Friday?

The answer comes from within, according to linebacker Kannon Weise.

"I think it comes from this year, going every day in the summer. We have a leadership program that we do, where we find the best leaders. So coming every day in the summer, we got that (In addition to the leadership program). We got that this year," Weise said.

While Weise is looked at as one of the leaders of this ball club, running back Korda Moore joins his teammate as the glue of this squad. Moore has been a leader since his first start as the varsity running back last year. What he sees from this group inspires everyone to do more, not just on the field.

"Practicing with them (Moore's teammates) makes me want to make them more successful not only in football but in life. I feel better than I have, throughout all (Moore's time) playing high school football," Moore said.

Leadership, work ethic, and camaraderie can be seen as the three phases of football that have changed the most in a calendar year for the Mustangs. Yet, they realize with this momentum, they can now focus on what their ultimate goal is.

"We have the confidence we need, we got it back from last year. I am excited to try and win a championship here. You get so much pride in playing here," Moore said.