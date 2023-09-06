TLCA San Angelo releases head football coach

Paulo Gonzalez was released by the district Sept. 5. The district's athletic director and offensive coordinator will lead the team for the rest of the season.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Just into Week Three of this year's football season, TLCA San Angelo's head football coach Paulo Gonzalez has been released by the district.

The district said in a release that Gonzalez was released Tuesday morning. Athletic director Kent Sherrill and offensive coordinator, Jonah Masters, along with the school's coaching staff, will be leading the team for the rest of the season.

The Eagles had a 27-24 victory against Odessa Compass Friday.