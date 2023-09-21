Veribest QB awarded 'Quarterback of the Week' after Week Four performance

Veribest Falcons quarterback Hunter Hallmark received the honor from Dave Campbell's Texas Football earlier in the week.

VERIBEST, Texas — When it comes to six-man football, the Veribest Falcons sit at the top of their district with a 4-0 record entering Week Five.

The Falcons also have one of their athletes sitting at the top of the State of Texas for his play at quarterback after last week's 60-12 win over the Baird Bears.

Hunter Hallmark, the senior signal caller for the Falcons, was named Dave Campbell's Texas Football 1A Quarterback of the Week for Week Four. The accomplishment is one that the kid from a school in the middle of a cotton field, knows is a big deal.

"It feels good. I mean, we are just a school in the middle of a cotton field. So being named, that is pretty crazy to me. To everybody, really," Hallmark said.

After his Week Four performance, Hallmark did not expect to receive the award. Now, he focuses on not only doing it again but hoping others can do the same.

"I did not even think about being able to do that (win the award). Then hearing about it and hearing that I was recognized, it felt pretty good. I mean, I just want to keep it going. With my kids, I want them to be athletes (too)," Hallmark said.

As for his team, the Falcons are undefeated with two non-district games left before they begin district play Oct. 6. This is the first time in the school's history they have started a season 4-0, but Hallmark believes their consistency lies in the work they put in before the season started.

"We started with two-a-days. We are still keeping it rolling. Everything is still the same. We are still working hard. It has shown. Like we told you (before the season), we were going to win this season and we are doing that," Hallmark said.

For Hallmark and this team, the season has been historic, and they believe it would not have been possible without their perseverance.

"Thank you to everyone, really. I mean, it is just hard work. Last season we went 2-8 and if I had stopped (playing), it would not have been possible (to win the award). But we kept going and I accomplished something big," Hallmark said.