Water Valley Wildcats amped up for second half of season

Sitting at 1-3, the Wildcats say this bye week could not have come at a better time.

WATER VALLEY, Texas — The Water Valley Wildcats enter their Week Five bye week sitting with a record of 1-3, as district play awaits them next Friday night.

The Wildcats record, in their eyes, does not represent the team they are. They have lost all three of their games by eight points or less, and while many teams would feel sorry for themselves, running back Garrett Long says this team is as motivated as ever.

"We are excited to get a break, but we are ready to get our intensity up too. I feel like we will be a lot better than we were against Miles and the others [because of the bye week]," Long said.

Their mantra this season is '100 percent, no excuses.' They have this slogan stamped on their compression shirts, and it has been a not-so-subtle reminder to those on the team that despite the numerous injuries they have had and the unlucky bounces, there is work to be done.

"That means we are not going to give up. We are going to go out and give it our all until that clock says zero. Hopefully, we can make it to playoffs," Long said.

Yet, the beautiful thing about their slogan, is that although it is simple, for wideout Jaime Ramirez, it has been the reason why this team improves in the midst of struggle.

"We will not accept 99 percent but we are not asking for 101. When those big hits come [in practice], I see that we are improving," Ramirez said.

The team has aspirations of making a playoff push, with district play ahead of them. Right now, the Wildcats have ground to make up, but luckily for them, their district run will determine whether or not they can accomplish that goal.

Water Valley returns to action against the Sterling City Eagles on Sept. 29, where they are looked at as 34 point underdogs. Despite being looked at as to fail, Ramirez puts his feelings in a way that resembles the slogan of this team.

"I am confident. I look at my teammates, we are confident," Ramirez said.