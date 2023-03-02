Derek Carr's latest move increases likelihood he will be released by Raiders

With the Las Vegas Raiders seemingly set to move on from Derek Carr, the veteran quarterback isn't going to do them any favors.

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr made it clear he does not intend to extend the February 15 trigger date in his contract, which would give the team more time to resolve his situation - likely via trade.

On Feb. 15, $40.4 million becomes guaranteed for Carr from the Raiders. Carr spoke candidly saying it wouldn't be in his best interest to extend that deadline - which increases the likelihood he will be released by the team in the next two weeks.

Las Vegas already moved on from Carr on the field, sitting him for the final two games of the regular season in part to prevent him from getting hurt, which would guarantee his 2023 contract and hamper Las Vegas' spending opportunities this offseason.

Now, however, Carr is set to participate in the Pro Bowl festivities at Allegiant Stadium over the weekend, heightening the risk of injury and forcing Las Vegas to make a tough decision about what to do with their longtime franchise quarterback.

"I don't see a trade coming anytime between now and the weekend," Locked on Raiders host 'Your Boy Q' said this week. "The Pro Bowl is Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. I would not be shocked if Derek Carr gets moved on from. They're just going to flat out release him which is going to be bizarre to see a guy who just made the Pro Bowl get released."

Carr has a no-trade clause in his contract and has not been given permission to communicate with other teams, as of this writing, furthering the belief that he will be released in the near future.

The 31-year-old started 15 games for Las Vegas last season, throwing for 3,522 yards along with 24 touchdowns and a career-high 14 interceptions - the same mark he had the previous year.