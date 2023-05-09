Texas Rangers need to fix bullpen woes to avoid extending playoff drought | Locked on Rangers

The first three relievers brought in behind Andrew Heaney gave up multiple runs on Monday, including six runs surrendered by Josh Sborz in the seventh inning.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy believes in riding the hot hand when it comes to bullpen usage, but admitted it can be challenging when, well, everyone is struggling all at once.

That was the case for Texas again on Monday as the team squandered multiple leads and ultimately fell to Houston, 13-6, pushing them to third place in the AL West and giving them a narrow 0.5 game lead in the AL Wild Card over Toronto.

An exasperated Locked on Rangers host Brice Paterik believes the bullpen woes need to be fixed as soon as possible or this team's lengthy playoff drought will continue - despite being in first place for most of the season.

"I feel like whatever's wrong with this bullpen is just contagious," Paterik said. "It doesn't seem like it matters who they throw out there, what guys they promote, what guys they trade for...it's like the bullpen mentality is defeated this year."

The first three relievers brought in behind starter Andrew Heaney gave up multiple runs on Monday, including six runs (five earned) surrendered by Josh Sborz in the seventh inning.

Heaney gave up three runs in the fifth after cruising early, and his elevated pitch count led to his removal and ultimately a worn out bullpen was unable to keep the game within reach.

"Pitches caught up with Andrew tonight," Bochy said, per MLB.com. “He had pretty good stuff but worked pretty hard, mixing in a few walks, and of course he hit the batter to start [the fifth]. That's what happened to him. You’re hoping [Glenn] Otto and Sborz can get us through it, and having them struggle was the difference in the game."