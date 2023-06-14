How the Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup

A full team effort guided the Vegas Golden Knights past the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup FInal.

LAS VEGAS — The Vegas Golden Knights are your 2023 Stanley Cup champions, and a full team effort is probably the best way to describe how they did it.

The series-deciding game was a 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, highlighted by a hat trick performance from captain Mark Stone.

It was the first hat trick in a Cup clinching game since 1922, and the fact Stone didn't win playoff MVP is a testament to how deep this Vegas team is.

The Conn Smythe winner ended up being Jonathan Marchessault, who ranked first on the team in goals with 13 in 22 playoff games, but second in total points, one back of Jack Eichel (26).

Stone finished with 11 goals and 13 assists for 24 points, one back of Marchessault.

In fact, the Golden Knights had no fewer than 12 players with at least 10 points during the playoffs while the team averaged four goals per game en route to the title.

It's a testament to the depth of the roster as assembled by general manager Kelly McCrimmon and his predecessor George McPhee, says Tony Cordasco and Chris Gawlik of Locked on Golden Knights.

Vegas was equally as dominant at the other end of the ice, allowing 2.59 goals per game. That was thanks to a hulking defense corps that rarely allowed the oposition to overly disrupt their goaltender, who ended up being Adin Hill after taking over for an injured Laurent Brossoit.

Hill had MVP level performances throughout the playoffs, posting a save percentage of .932 in 16 appearances, 11 of which were wins.

Bruce Cassidy, of course, deserves a ton of credit for implementing an effective system at both ends of the ice, and giving the team a renewed sense of purpose.

Stone set the tone during the playoffs, though, and it seemed possible he wouldn't even participate after undergoing back surgery in January, his second such procedure in nine months.

"He's our leader," Marchessault said, per NHL.com. "He's our guy. He came in the second year (via trade from Ottawa). He's been great since the first moment he came in. He was unbelievable. He's been such a great factor in every step of the way, off the ice, and on the ice."