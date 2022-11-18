'Pick 5' NFL score predictions for Week 11 | Peacock and Williamson NFL Show

There's a packed slate for Week 11 NFL action. Locked On NFL analysts Brian Peacock and Matt Williamson predict 5 marquee matchups!

LOS ANGELES — We're onto Week 11 in the NFL and it should be a good one.

We have some high interest matchups this week headlined by Cowboys-Vikings and Chiefs-Chargers, among others!

All year long, Locked On Podcast Network analysts Brian Peacock and Matt Williamson, hosts of the daily Peacock and Williamson NFL Show, will pick five games each week to predict the scores with their "Pick 5" NFL picks of the week.

Brian and Matt have been on fire this season. After they both went 4-1 against-the-spread with their picks last week, Brian sits at 63% against the spread with his score predictions and Matt is now at 60%.

They're aligned pretty closely this week in how they think these five marquee matchups will play out.

New York Jets at New England Patriots

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

Watch: CBS

Spread: NE -3, O/U 38.5

Brian Peacock: Patriots 17, Jets 13

Matt Williamson: Patriots 14, Jets 13

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST

Watch: CBS

Spread: MIN +1, O/U 48.5

Brian Peacock: Vikings 28, Cowboys 24

Matt Williamson: Vikings 27, Cowboys 24

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST

Watch: CBS

Spread: PIT +4, O/U 41

Brian Peacock: Bengals 23, Steelers 20

Matt Williamson: Bengals 23, Steelers 20

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST

Watch: NBC

Spread: LAC +6, O/U 52

Brian Peacock: Chiefs 30, Chargers 27

Matt Williamson: Chiefs 35, Chargers 32

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers (Mexico)

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST

Watch: ESPN

Spread: SF -8, O/U 43.5

Brian Peacock: 49ers 27, Cardinals 20

Matt Williamson: 49ers 27, Cardinals 13