Colorado and Duke jump into AP Top 25 after massive upsets

Georgia and Michigan remained No. 1 and No. 2 while Florida State climbed into the Top 5 of the AP Poll with an impressive victory over Clemson.

BOULDER, Colo. — Week 1 of the college football season was chalk full of shocking upsets and disappointments, and the new AP poll reflects the shift taking place this early into the season.

No. 21 Duke and No. 22 Colorado each snuck into the Top 25 with massive upsets over Clemson and TCU, respectively, while Florida State moved into the Top 5 with a big win over LSU, who dropped nine spots to No. 14.

Georgia and Michigan remained in the top two spots, while Alabama moved to No. 3, Florida State came in at No. 4, and Ohio State rounded out the Top 5.

The Pac-12, in their final season after conference realignment cut the conference from 12 schools down to two, currently has six schools ranked in the Top 25, tied with the SEC for the most among all conferences.

Below is a look at the AP Top 25 ahead of Week 2. For more, be sure to find the Locked on College podcast for your team on your preferred podcast platform!

1. Georgia Bulldogs (-)

2. Michigan Wolverines (-)

3. Alabama Crimson Tide (+1)

4. Florida State Seminoles (+4)

5. Ohio State Buckeyes (-2)

6. USC Trojans (-)

7. Penn State Nittany Lions (-)

8. Washington Huskies (+2)

9. Tennessee Volunteers (+3)

10. Notre Dame Irish (+3)

11. Texas Longhorns (-)

12. Utah Utes (+2)

13. Oregon Ducks (+2)

14. LSU Tigers (-9)

15. Kansas State Wildcats (+1)

16. Oregon State Beavers (+2)

17. North Carolina Tar Heels (+4)

18. Oklahoma Sooners (+2)

19. Wisconsin Badgers (-)

20. Ole Miss Rebels (+2)

21. Duke Blue Devils (NR)

22. Colorado Buffaloes (NR)

23. Texas A&M Aggies (NR)

24. Tulane Green Wave (NR)

25. Clemson Tigers (-16)

