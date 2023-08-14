Georgia tops Michigan, Ohio State in college football AP Top 25

Georgia will begin 2023 college football season as preseason No. 1 ranked team, receiving 60 of 63 possible first-place votes ahead of Michigan and Ohio State.

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to do what no team has done in the AP poll era, dating all the way back to 1936: win three straight national championships.

They will begin the 2023 college football season as the preseason No. 1 ranked team in the country, receiving 60 of 63 possible first-place votes ahead of Michigan (two first place votes) and Ohio State (one vote).

Georgia has gone 29-2 in the past two seasons, although this is the second time in program history they begin the season ranked No. 1, with the last time coming back in 2008. They were No. 5 before the 2021 season, before they went on to win their first title since 1980, and they were No. 3 before going undefeated in 2022.

Georgia is joined by a pair of SEC teams to round out the Top 5. Alabama comes in at No. 4, their lowest preseason ranking in over a decade, while LSU comes in at five, their best preseason ranking since 2016.

Without further ado, here is a look at the AP preseason Top 25 ahead of the 2023 college football season:

1. Georgia Bulldogs

2. Michigan Wolverines

3. Ohio State Buckeyes

4. Alabama Crimson Tide

5. LSU Tigers

6. USC Trojans

7. Penn State Nittany Lions

8. Florida State Seminoles

9. Clemson Tigers

10. Washington Huskies

11. Texas Longhorns

12. Tennessee Volunteers

13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

14. Utah Utes

15. Oregon Ducks

16. Kansas State Wildcats

17. TCU Horned Frogs

18. Oregon State Beavers

19. Wisconsin Badgers

20. Oklahoma Sooners

21. North Carolina Tar Heels

22. Ole Miss Rebels

23. Texas A&M Aggies

24. Tulane Green Wave

25. Iowa Hawkeyes