Longtime Texas A&M football coach Terry Price dies at 55

The Texas A&M defensive ends coach was the longest-tenured coaching staff member for Aggie football.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M assistant football coach Terry Price died after a battle with Stage IV cancer, a former Texas A&M football player has confirmed to KAGS. He was 55.

Price was the longest-tenured member of the Texas A&M football coaching staff after joining the program in December 2011.

After arriving in Aggieland in 1986, Price played four seasons for the A&M football team. He was drafted in the 10th round of the 1990 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. Price split time with the Bears and Dolphins over two NFL seasons.

Price later returned to Texas A&M and completed his degree in 1992. He spent time as a volunteer coach for the Aggies in 1992 and 1993.