March Madness betting guide: UConn, Texas new favorites

LAS VEGAS — The craziest March Madness will conclude with the unlikeliest Final Four on Saturday and Monday in Houston. UConn is the highest remaining seed at No. 4, though to be fair, the Huskies are playing like a No. 1. They are the team to beat, but can anyone be sure of anything this year? Might as well flip a coin when betting this year's NCAA Tournament.

WHO’S FAVORED TO WIN THE TITLE?

UConn is far and away the favorite, and the Huskies have been one of the few things bettors can count on, winning all four tournament games by double digits. They are minus-130 favorites to cut down the nets Monday, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Someone would need to bet $130 to win $100. All the other teams are in the plus-range, thus better value picks — if you're willing to take a chance against UConn.

WHO IS THE BIGGEST UNDERDOG?

Florida Atlantic is a plus-550, and Owls coach Dusty May joked his team would be picked fifth in the Final Four.

WHAT’S THE BIGGEST SPREAD DIFFERENCE?

UConn is favored by 5 1/2 points over Miami.

WHAT’S THE BIGGEST OVER/UNDER?

The UConn-Miami game is listed at 149 1/2.

PROPS

At Circa Sports in Las Vegas, a bettor can take a flier on a blowout in the semifinals and receive plus-4,000 odds on Miami beating UConn by at least 15 points, FAU at plus-2,500 of beating San Diego State by at least that amount or the Aztecs at plus-2,000 of claiming a similar victory. The number on UConn winning by that amount is plus-1,000, and it drops to plus-850 if the Huskies win by at least 20. UConn big man Adama Sanogo has the highest player total at 18 1/2 points.

BRACKETS

In the ESPN Bracket Challenge game, only 37 brackets of more than 20 million forecast this Final Four. Also, .4% of brackets had UConn meeting Miami in Saturday's national semifinal, and the FAU-San Diego State matchup was on .04%. UConn was on 2.4% of brackets to win the national championship, followed by Miami at .5%, San Diego State at .3% and FAU at .1%. A miniscule .00005% of CBS Sports brackets had this Final Four. UConn was on 1.9% of brackets to win it all, followed by Miami at .4%, San Diego State at .15% and FAU at .04%.