North Texas family of Michigan football player injured in fight after rivalry game plans to file lawsuit

One of the two football players was from the Dallas area.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The family of a University of Michigan football player who was injured in a fight after a rivalry game with Michigan State University on Saturday plans to file a lawsuit against the players who assaulted him, an attorney representing the family told WFAA.

Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh is also calling for charges to be filed.

“I can't imagine that this will not result in criminal charges," Harbaugh said Monday.

Gemon Green, and his family, are from DeSoto, Texas.

Green and another Michigan player, Ja'Den McBurrows, were punched by several now-suspended Michigan State players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel shortly after the game. The fourth-ranked Michigan Wolverines had defeated rival Michigan State Spartans.

Green, a defensive back, was seen on video being hit several times by State linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump.

The lawyer representing Green and his family said Green suffered a concussion and other injuries.

Michigan State Head Coach Mel Tucker said all four players were suspended immediately.

“Michigan State University football core values include integrity, discipline, unselfishness, toughness and accountability,” said Tucker, who made the decision after “reviewing the disturbing electronic evidence.”

According to the Associated Press, McBurrows and Green had gone up the tunnel alongside the Spartans following the game before the incident happened.

“The initial student-athlete suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are completed,” said Tucker.

Michigan State President Samuel Stanley apologized for the "violent" skirmish.

“I’m extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior depicted by members of our football program,” Stanley said in a statement. “On behalf of Michigan State University, my heartfelt apology to the University of Michigan and the student-athletes who were injured."

In a statement released to WFAA, Tom Mars, the lawyer representing the Green family, said there have to be "severe consequences."

"When college football players brutally attack a member of the opposing team with their helmets, resulting in the player suffering a concussion and other injuries, an apology won’t suffice. There has to be severe consequences for this kind of misconduct," said Mars. "Not only does Gemon Green deserve to be compensated for his injuries. Severe consequences in this case will deter others who might think they can get away with brutally beating an opposing player and only get a slap on the wrist. I’ve got news for the MSU players who did this to Gemon. They are going to feel the full wrath of the law."