Record still 1 win away for Mikaela Shiffrin after 2nd place finish

Here's when the American skier will have her next chance at Ingemar Stenmark's record.
ŠPINDLERŮV MLÝN, Czechia — Mikaela Shiffrin will have to wait for at least five more weeks before tying the World Cup record for most career wins with 86.

The American skier finished second in a slalom Sunday and remained one victory short of Ingemar Stenmark’s total on the all-time overall winners list – between men and women. The Swede competed in the 1970s and '80s.

Shiffrin's next chance will be in March when she resumes World Cup racing after the Feb. 6-19 world championships in France. World championship races do not count toward World Cup wins.

On Sunday, Shiffrin held a commanding first-run lead of 0.67 seconds over Lena Dürr, but posted only the 14th-fastest time in the final run and was edged by 0.06 by the German skier.

Shiffrin had broken a tie on the all-time women’s list with former American teammate Lindsey Vonn last Tuesday. Vonn had 82 wins when she retired in 2019.

